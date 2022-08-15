AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Pakistan

Woman killed, two brothers injured in firing

APP Published 15 Aug, 2022 07:27am

ISLAMABAD: Four unknown persons barged into a house and gunned down a woman and injured two brothers- Tufail and Bilal in Shehzad Town of Islamabad on Sunday.

According to private news channel, the family members of the victim woman placed her body at Taramari Chowk and chanted slogans and urged authorities to nab the killers.

The incident occurred in the premises of the Shahzad Town Police Station.

Four unknown attackers entered into the house and opened fire that resulted in the death of the woman on the spot while her two brothers sustained injuries.

Shehzad Town police station Woman killed firing incident

