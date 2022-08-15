Punjab ombudsman helps applicants get Rs7.5m in relief

LAHORE: The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has intervened to provide a cumulative relief of Rs.75,17,380 to 41 plaintiffs who approached it to redress their grievances relating to provincial government departments of different districts.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman mentioned that the intervention of the ombudsman office helped five complainers from Mianwali to get Rs10,75,725, five applicants from Attock received Rs.6 lakh and four people from Muzaffargarh got Rs.12,04,351 from concerned departments.

Also, three complainants from Lahore received Rs.9,02,670. Meanwhile, three Sahiwal-based applicants received a legal relief worth Rs.4,68,000 after they submitted complaints to the ombudsman’s office for the protection of their legal rights.

In a separate development, Rs.5, 11,137 was paid to three complainants from Multan, the spokesman added. Similarly, the spokesman explained that the efforts of the ombudsman’s office resulted in the payment of Rs.3,46,400 to two persons from Faisalabad. Rs.4,52,880 was paid to two individuals from Toba Tek Singh and Rs.57,620 was given to two suers from Jhang. Rs.1,01,000 was paid to two complainants of Bhakkar after they approached the ombudsman’s office to seek relief.

