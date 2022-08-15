UAF celebrates Independence Day with zeal

FAISALABAD: Like other parts of the country, Independence Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The day was dawned with the prayers for prosperity of the country at the central mosque. Whereas, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at Iqbal Auditorium.

Addressing on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the country was achieved after the great sacrifices. Now it is our responsibility to play our due role in the development and prosperity of the country. He said that message of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam must be spread among the people in order to make prosperity in every field of life.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah gave the message of unity, faith and discipline and instilled this to the youth of his time and for future generations. He said that the UAF being the mother of all agriculture institution was making all out efforts to ensure food security and produce the skilled manpower that will help the country to move to the new heights of progress and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022