DICE unveils prototype of Pakistan’s first indigenous electric car

Muhammad Shafa Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

KARACHI: DICE Foundation - a US-based non-profit organization run by expatriate Pakistanis – on Sunday unveiled Pakistan’s first ever indigenous electric car, a gift on the 75 birthday of Pakistan.

The fully functional prototype of EV Nur-E-75, designed by automotive expatriate from USA and EU in collaboration with local academia and industry, is all set for the testing and regulatory approval, now.

The mega electric vehicle project will open up many doors for the currently dollar-strapped Pakistan on its journey towards sustained economic prosperity.

Dr Khurshid Qureshi Chairperson Distinguished Innovation Collaboration & Entrepreneurship (DICE) Foundation in his detailed presentation at the car’s unveiling ceremony here at a local hotel said that work on the indigenous EV started in 2019, and the prototype has been designed by automotive expatriate from USA and EU in collaboration with local academia and industry.

The commercial launch of Nur-E 5-seater hatchback will commence by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

He said that the project is primarily aimed at combating climate change, and sustained prosperity for Pakistan.

Sharing the EV roadmap, Dr Khurshid said the project has three phases. In the initial phase, Nur-E prototype has been developed and unveiled today. In the 2nd Phase, SUV small commercial trucks will be developed, and the export of such vehicle will start in the final phase.

Later, while responding to media queries Khurshid said: “Challenges are huge; financing arrangements is one of them for this is $ 80 million project.”

He said millions of dollars have been invested to build the prototype, and some 25 to 30 expatriates in USA and UK have also rendered their services, voluntarily.

“Currently, we are at 60/40 local vs imported, and we plan 80/20 by 2026. It will take around 10 years for a 100 percent indigenization of the car,” he said.

The battery pack has been designed and developed at DICE Energy Innovation Centre at NED University; exterior design visualization was developed at NCA, Lahore. Detailed computer aided engineering was done at DICE automotive CAE Centre at DSU Karachi. Fabrication and testing was done by DICE, NCA and TEVTA teams mostly using facility of TEVTA Punjab. Subsystems/components have been developed or acquired from existing vendor base (Amreli Steels, PSG, Kruddsons and others) or aftermarket.

He said some systems imported will be indigenized later. He said the vehicle control was done by DICE team, locally.

To a question about the price of the car, he said, “it costs around Rs 4 million, if I sale out, today,”

Battery will be charged in eight hours and car will run 210 KM.

He said the goal of his organization is to design and build affordable but exiting electric vehicles for domestic and export market and develop indigenous automotive components of supply chain.

He a number of DICE EV partners besides academia, industry, financial contributors have come forward to develop this NUR-E Prototype.

Some of the specs and features of this electric hatchback include: 5 Seater, Peak Power: 80 kw (108 hp), size 3550x1760x1580, Range 210Km with AC on, maximum speed 120kph, battery size 35 kwh, tire size R16 inch, charging 220v (8 hours).

