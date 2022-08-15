AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Housing projects: Ministry directs contractors to enhance pace of work

APP Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Works has directed all the affiliated and registered contractors to accelerate the pace of different ongoing housing projects to provide modern residential facilities to government employees in the shortest possible time.

The directives had been issued on the direction of Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey in which all contractors asked to expedite the ongoing projects under the umbrella of FGEHA including Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Chaklala Heights and Skyline Apartments, Islamabad, an official told APP.

The official said that there were 3,432 apartments in Chaklala Scheme while the Skyline Apartments comprising of 3,945 units. The official said the minister also directed the staff on the site to ensure quality and timely completion, construction works on both the schemes was going at an accelerated pace.

He said the authority was striving hard to provide residential facilities to the allottees in the shortest possible time. Besides these projects, the FGEHA was also launching other housing projects for the employees and other segments of society.

For the purpose, he said the advertisement for expression of interest for land sharing had already been published in various leading newspapers of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Peshawar.

To a question, he said the Lifestyle Residency, EHFPRO G-13 was likely to be completed by December 2022 depending on the availability of funds.

The project was expected to be completed by the end of the year 2020, however, due to multiple reasons such as the COVID-19 pandemic, increase in prices of construction materials, the desired targets could not be achieved.

He said the project was launched in July 2016 and the construction work on the project formally started in September 2017. As result, the original financial plan of completing the project on recovering 83 percent tentative costs from the members became nonviable.

