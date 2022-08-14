Pakistan condemns terrorist incident in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the recent terrorist incident in Jeddah, resulting in injuries, including to a Pakistani national. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar strongly condemned the terrorist attack and also prayed for the speediest recovery of those injured.

“The government and people of Pakistan reiterated their full support and deep solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia against any threats to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, he added.

Last week, a Saudi national wanted in connection with a deadly 2015 bombing in the kingdom detonated an explosive device in Jeddah as security forces attempted to arrest him, killing himself and injuring four others, the Saudi state media reported.

