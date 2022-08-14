Prices of essential kitchen items witness mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The wholesalers and retailers at various markets said that the prices of most of the items remained on high side; however, following an improvement in supply chain and reduction in petrol prices, prices of some kitchen items also witnessed a decline during the last week past.

The survey noted that prices of tomatoes, salt powdered, eggs, various pulses, powdered milk, mutton, milk fresh, and wheat flour increased during the week past as compared to the precious week while decline was observed in the prices of chicken, bananas, and vegetable ghee.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken price as it went down from Rs7,500 to Rs7,300 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs235/250 per kg against Rs245-255per kg, while chicken meat price went down from Rs410-420 per kg to Rs400-410 per kg.

Eggs prices witnessed an increase and were available at Rs5,950 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs210-215 per dozen.

Onions prices registered a decline of Rs5-10 per kg, vegetable ghee of superior quality 1kg pouch each Rs5-8, vegetable ghee, mustard oil Rs10-15, rice basmati broken Rs5 per kg, garlic Rs5-10 per kg during the week past as compared to the preceding week.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1,380 per 15kg bag to Rs1,400 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,420 per bag against Rs1,410 per bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs1,330 per 15kg bag from Rs1,340 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,365 per bag against Rs1,360 per 15kg bag.

Sugar price remained stable as it was available at Rs4,200-Rs4300 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs95-98 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as the best quality Basmati rice price went up from Rs11,850 per bag to Rs11,870 per 50kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs320-Rs 330 per kg against Rs315 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice from Rs9,800 per 50kg to Rs9,850 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs275 per kg against Rs270 per kg, while Broken Basmati rice price declined from Rs5,500 per 50kg bag to Rs5,400 which in retail is being sold at Rs165 per kg against Rs170 per kg.

