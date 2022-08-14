Data verification: FBR shares 3,500 profiles of non-filers with operations wing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has shared the list of 3,500 big profiles of non-filers, prepared by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), with the FBR Operations Wing for on-ground verification of data.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR Operations Wing will verify the profiles of the non-filers from the field formations. The exercise will be started to check the credibility of the NADRA’s profiles of big cases. The FBR has initially picked data of the big cases to verify the authenticity of the data provided by the Nadra.

Sources stated that the FBR will analyse the updated samples provided by the Nadra - based on the observations of the FBR.

The Nadra has further improved the data and communicated to the FBR for the purpose of broadening the tax base.

The Nadra has reviewed the data and submitted the updated profiles of the non-filers to the FBR for further analysis. The FBR had asked the authority to rectify the mistakes in the data and provide the updated profiles to the FBR. The FBR has asked the Nadra to further refine the data so that the citizens cannot question the authenticity of the profiles.

The authority has mixed its own data with the FBR’s third-party records and finally developed profiles of non-filers. The Nadra has identified 3.5 million non-filers by applying three different methodologies using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The FBR will upload the profiles on a new portal to be launched for the general public.

