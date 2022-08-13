PMD forecasts vigorous monsoon activity in Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted “vigorous monsoon activity in coming days” in Pakistan and forecasted more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

In a statement, the PMD said that a depression had developed at Arabian Sea which was likely to move towards west along Makran coast.

“Due to this weather system, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern parts of the country,” it said. “Another low pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on August 16.”

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from August 14-16 with occasional gaps.

Karachi receives light to heavy rainfall

According to PMD, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers (with scattered heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from August 16-18.

The PMD cautioned that heavy rains might generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 14-18.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period from 14th to 18th August.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from August 14-16.

Monsoon rains: Karachi’s death toll rises to 14

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on 15th & 16th August.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Karachi and many other areas of Sindh witnessed a fresh spell of rain on Friday night and Saturday morning that disrupted the daily activities and triggered urban flooding in many areas.

The rains, that persisted till Saturday morning, left the roads flooded and commuters struggled to reach their destinations.

Intermediate exams in Karachi postponed

As per the details, heavy downpour was witnessed in Korangi, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Gulshan, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Clifton, Defence and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

No casualties have been reported in Karachi so far.

In a warning on Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that well-marked low-pressure area persisted over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Rann of Kutch, India with its trough extending up to southern Sindh.

Under the influence of these weather systems, it predicted rain-thunderstorms with a few heavy/ very heavy falls and occasional strong winds in Karachi, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Noushero Feroz districts till August 14.

“Rainfall intensity will increase in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts and downstream,” it said.

“Heavy falls may create water-logging/ urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin and Thatta during the forecast period,” it said.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK) Karachi had postponed examination papers scheduled for Friday (August 12).