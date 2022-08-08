Karachi receives light to heavy rainfall

KARACHI: Multiple areas of Karachi received light to semi-heavy rainfall on Sunday.

According to details, the Met department has issued the statistics of the rain in the metropolitan until 5pm on Sunday. Gulshan-e-Hadeed, with 47mm, received the heaviest rain on Sunday.

Quiadabad received the second-highest 43 mm rain, while Jinnah Terminal received 20 mm rain, the Met department said.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Faisal received 7 mm rain, Masroor Base got 1mm, University road 2.5 mm, Saadi Town received 6mm, Kemari received 1mm, Korangi received 2mm rain.