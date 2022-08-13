AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in July

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,691 new companies in the first month of current fiscal year (2022-23).

After July’s incorporations, the total number of registered companies with SECP now stands at 173,897. Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for July 2022 stood at Rs2.5 billion.

Foreign investment has been reported in 44 new companies, from Afghanistan, China, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Germany, Kazakhstan Madagascar, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, the UK and the US.

About 59 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 38 percent were registered as single member companies. Three percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP).

About 99.8 percent companies were registered online, while 144 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The real estate development & construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 312, information technology with 245, trading with 208, services with 170, ecommerce with 66, education with 65, tourism with 60, food & beverages with 57, textile with 48, engineering with 43, marketing & advertisement with 41, corporate agricultural farming with 38, power generation with 37, auto & allied with 31, pharmaceutical with 30, healthcare, and mining & quarrying with 26 each, chemical with 25, transport with 20, logging with 16, broadcasting & telecasting, and paper & board with 13 each, cables & electric goods, and fuel & energy with 12 each and 77 companies were registered in other sectors.

As a result of integration of SECP with FBR and various provincial departments, 1,625 companies were registered with FBR for generation of NTN, 45 companies with EOBI, 47 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 36 companies with excise and taxation department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP FBR foreign companies SECP registers new companies July’s incorporations private limited companies

Comments

1000 characters

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in July

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories