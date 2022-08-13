AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2022

MOSCOW/LONDON: Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan’s biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Kazakh oil exports account for more than 1% of world supplies, or roughly 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd). For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market.

CPC pumps oil despite closure threat, August exports set to rise

In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

