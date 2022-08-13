U Bank organises tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: U Microfinance Bank in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) organised a tree plantation drive on Friday at G-8/1 Islamabad.

To celebrate the onset of monsoons, U Bank employees participated in plantation activity. 5,000 trees were planted in order to continue U Bank’s drive to be an environmentally conscious company.

Emphasizing the need to conserve and safeguard the environment U Microfinance Bank President & CEO, Kabeer Naqvi said, “There is a dire need to initiate such drives in order to reduce the adverse impacts of climate change. U Bank has always been taking steps to protect the environment. We are committed to our ambition in consciously designing products to support our fragile environment which is constantly under threat from climate change. Let us all pledge not only to plant trees but also nurture them.”

