Independence Day: Imran appeals masses to attend celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the masses on Friday to attend his party’s Independence Day celebrations tonight (Saturday) where he will take Pakistanis into confidence over his journey of “Haqiqi Azadi”.

In a video message released on Twitter, the former prime minister asked people to attend his party’s power show at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore to celebrate marking 75 years of Pakistan.

“Why do you have to come? Because we have to celebrate our 75th birth anniversary and along with that I have to take you on my journey of Haqiqi Azadi [real freedom],” said Khan, claiming that they had reached the last stage of the journey.

He told his followers that they had to make the country, which was made in the name of La IlahaIllallah, into a nation that does not bow before anyone but Allah almighty.

“I have invited all of you for this and everyone has to participate with me. We will celebrate and decide how to reach the ideology on which Pakistan was made,” he added.

