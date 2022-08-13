AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Punjab surpasses ST collection on services in July

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected Rs.14.37 billion during the month of July 2022 which is 37.1 percent higher than the corresponding period.

It may be noted that the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) had collected Rs.10.48bn during the month of July 2021. The Authority exceeded its assigned target by collecting over Rs.170 billion during the FY 2021-22 as the growth in revenue reflects a promising start of the current financial year.

The sources from the Authority said they are optimistic about successfully achieving its assigned target of Rs.190 billion for the current financial year.

The Authority has attributed this growth in collection to focused efforts of PRA officers and the vision of Punjab government for providing right direction resulting in desired and favorable results. It is pertinent to mention that the Authority has been exceeding the assigned revenue collection targets for over the past three years while adopting the taxpayer friendly voluntary compliance model which is a great achievement in Pakistan’s scenario having undocumented economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government PRA Sales Tax ST collection

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab surpasses ST collection on services in July

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories