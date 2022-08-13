Punjab surpasses ST collection on services in July

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected Rs.14.37 billion during the month of July 2022 which is 37.1 percent higher than the corresponding period.

It may be noted that the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) had collected Rs.10.48bn during the month of July 2021. The Authority exceeded its assigned target by collecting over Rs.170 billion during the FY 2021-22 as the growth in revenue reflects a promising start of the current financial year.

The sources from the Authority said they are optimistic about successfully achieving its assigned target of Rs.190 billion for the current financial year.

The Authority has attributed this growth in collection to focused efforts of PRA officers and the vision of Punjab government for providing right direction resulting in desired and favorable results. It is pertinent to mention that the Authority has been exceeding the assigned revenue collection targets for over the past three years while adopting the taxpayer friendly voluntary compliance model which is a great achievement in Pakistan’s scenario having undocumented economy.

