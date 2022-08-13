Punjab govt to set up special cell to woo overseas investment

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to set up a special cell to attract and support overseas Pakistanis to invest in the housing sector.

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal disclosed this while presiding over a meeting in the housing department on Friday to review the progress on low cost housing schemes under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

The Minister expressed the slow speed of work on low-cost housing schemes project and warned the department concerned that no delay in the welfare-oriented schemes would be tolerated under any circumstances.

Expressing concern over the lethargy in low-cost housing schemes, the provincial minister said that delay in the welfare schemes of common man would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Low-cost housing schemes should be completed rapidly by working day and night.

The Punjab Minister said it was regrettable to leave the housing scheme unattended after launching; the LDA should create a mechanism for the maintenance of its housing schemes and also improve its image in the public. The maintenance plan of housing societies should be made and adopted in LDA city and the private sector should also be included in low-cost housing schemes.

The provincial minister said that priority should be given to low-cost housing schemes in divisional headquarters. He said “Naya Pakistan housing programme is our priority and it has to be carried forward rapidly.” He directed to form a committee to gear up the pace of work on low-cost housing schemes, adding the committee would prepare a comprehensive plan in that regard and submit it soon.

In the meeting, the minister was briefed by the heads of development authorities about the progress on various low-cost housing schemes.

