IK says will show ‘true freedom’ on 13th

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan Thursday said he will show the masses what true freedom actually entails on August 13 during his party’s ‘power show’ in Lahore on the eve of Independence Day.

Addressing a minority convention in Islamabad, he said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) signed the Madina Pact with the non-Muslims, “which proves that a humane society is created when people have humanistic values.”

“The country cannot move forward until justice prevails,” he said, asking the people present at the convention to highlight those countries where the decision is taken against the head of the government.

“A society can never prosper without the rule of law…everyone, including the rich and the poor, must have equal human rights”, he added.

Imran changes venue of Aug 13 rally to Lahore

He lamented that the absence of rule of law was one of the biggest problems in Pakistan.

About his upcoming rally in Lahore, he told the gathering that on August 13, his party will celebrate “real freedom” and give a message to minorities that they are equal citizens of Pakistan.

He added that he will also unveil a future course of action on how to achieve true freedom.

