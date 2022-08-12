KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 11, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Azee Sec. Cherat Cement 1,000 97.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 97.50
Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 10,000,000 8.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 8.46
Khanani Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 500 91.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 91.40
Sherman Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 3,000 42.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 42.09
Fikree's (SMC) Lotte Chemical Ltd 28,500 32.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,500 32.75
Adam Usman Sec. Pak Refinery 102,000 19.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,000 19.80
N.U.A. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 200,000 21.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 21.35
Total Turnover 10,335,000
