AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 11, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Azee Sec.                    Cherat Cement                            1,000           97.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000           97.50
Alfalah Sec.                 Flying Cement Co.                   10,000,000            8.46
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000,000            8.46
Khanani Sec.                 Habib Bank Ltd.                            500           91.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500           91.40
Sherman Sec.                 HI-tech Lubricant                        3,000           42.09
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 3,000           42.09
Fikree's (SMC)               Lotte Chemical Ltd                      28,500           32.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                28,500           32.75
Adam Usman Sec.              Pak Refinery                           102,000           19.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               102,000           19.80
N.U.A. Sec.                  Unity Foods Limited                    200,000           21.35
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               200,000           21.35
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                      10,335,000
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Debt servicing: Forex reserves fall by over $2bn in 5 weeks

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

PM for sustained high-level exchanges with EU

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas: PM forms 16-member Jirga to deal with law and order challenge

3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories