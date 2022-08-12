KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 11, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Azee Sec. Cherat Cement 1,000 97.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 97.50 Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 10,000,000 8.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 8.46 Khanani Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 500 91.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 91.40 Sherman Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 3,000 42.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 42.09 Fikree's (SMC) Lotte Chemical Ltd 28,500 32.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,500 32.75 Adam Usman Sec. Pak Refinery 102,000 19.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,000 19.80 N.U.A. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 200,000 21.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 21.35 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 10,335,000 ===========================================================================================

