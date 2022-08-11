AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MEBL (Meezan Bank Limited) 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05%

Meezan Bank posts 33% higher profit, earnings clock in at Rs17.14bn in 1HCY22

BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:18pm

Meezan Bank announced a profit-after-tax of Rs17.14 billion for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 33% when compared with Rs12.9 billion in the same period of the previous year, stated a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

Accordingly, earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs10.48 against Rs7.83.

Meezan Bank earns Rs28.4bn PAT in 2021

The board also announced an interim cash dividend for the half year ended June 30, 2022 at Rs1.75 per share i.e. 17.50%. This was in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs1.75 per share i.e. 17.50%.

Moreover, the board recommended issuing bonus shares in the proportion of 10 shares for every 100 shares held i.e. 10%.

The bank earned a net spread of Rs45.48 billion in the first six months of 2022, as compared to Rs31.91 billion in the same period last year, a 46% increase. Moreover, operating expenses increased to Rs20.74 billion in 1HCY22, up by 25% as compared to Rs16.58 billion recorded in 1HCY21.

Its foreign exchange income almost doubled from Rs1.61 billion in 1HCY21 to Rs3.13 billion in Jan-Jun 2022, but gain on securities declined massively from Rs445.91 million to a meagre Rs116.45 million in the six-month period.

Meezan Bank profit after tax Meezan Bank Limited interest earned operating expenses

Comments

1000 characters

Meezan Bank posts 33% higher profit, earnings clock in at Rs17.14bn in 1HCY22

Police arrests wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

PM presents solar solution to costly fuel problem

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

PTI rally in Lahore: National Hockey Stadium astroturf ripped for preparations

US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Read more stories