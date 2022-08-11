AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police arrests wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

  • Arrest took place during raid at driver’s house to ‘collect evidence’
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 04:00pm

Police on Thursday arrested the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver for “rioting and assault on law enforcers” during a raid at the driver’s home.

The raid on driver’s (Izhar) house was aimed at securing a mobile phone, however, Izhar managed to flee.

Criticising the arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan tweeted, “I strongly condemn the brutal and illegal abduction of Shahbaz Gul's driver Izhar's wife, who is now imprisoned in the women's police station.”

“I would like to ask our legal community whether the fundamental rights are no more. Punjab is suffering a terrible fate,” he said.

He added that the “imported government” was using media and fear to terrorise the people however, it only succeeded in destabilising the country. The PTI chairman stated that the only solution was free and fair elections.

According to Islamabad Capital Police, Izhar’s house was raided to “collect evidence” for sedition case against the former special assistant to prime minister for political communication.

“The process of raiding Shahbaz Gill’s driver’s house and arresting him is legal,” Islamabad Capital Police tweeted through its official account. “The Islamabad Capital Police is collecting all the evidence related to this case.”

It added that police would take “do its work and take legal action wherever required.”

On Tuesday, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk for "making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion."

Shahbaz Gill arrested for sedition, inciting public against state institutions: Rana Sanaullah

A case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader at the Kohsar Police Station, Islamabad. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR, it was reported.

No operation under way in Bani Gala: Islamabad Capital Police

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said "this is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?"

“Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks."

PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Fawad Chaudhry said Gill was "abducted outside Banigala by people who came in cars without number plates".

They added that windows of Gill’s car were smashed and the people accompanying him were also targeted in the incident.

Pakistan Shahbaz Gill SAPM Imran Khan Islamabad capital police

Comments

1000 characters

Police arrests wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

PM presents solar solution to costly fuel problem

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

PTI rally in Lahore: National Hockey Stadium astroturf ripped for preparations

US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

Meezan Bank posts 33% higher profit, earnings clock in at Rs17.14bn in 1HCY22

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Read more stories