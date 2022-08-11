Police arrests wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Police on Thursday arrested the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver for “rioting and assault on law enforcers” during a raid at the driver’s home.

The raid on driver’s (Izhar) house was aimed at securing a mobile phone, however, Izhar managed to flee.

Criticising the arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan tweeted, “I strongly condemn the brutal and illegal abduction of Shahbaz Gul's driver Izhar's wife, who is now imprisoned in the women's police station.”

“I would like to ask our legal community whether the fundamental rights are no more. Punjab is suffering a terrible fate,” he said.

He added that the “imported government” was using media and fear to terrorise the people however, it only succeeded in destabilising the country. The PTI chairman stated that the only solution was free and fair elections.

According to Islamabad Capital Police, Izhar’s house was raided to “collect evidence” for sedition case against the former special assistant to prime minister for political communication.

“The process of raiding Shahbaz Gill’s driver’s house and arresting him is legal,” Islamabad Capital Police tweeted through its official account. “The Islamabad Capital Police is collecting all the evidence related to this case.”

It added that police would take “do its work and take legal action wherever required.”

On Tuesday, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk for "making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion."

A case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader at the Kohsar Police Station, Islamabad. Besides other charges, clauses relating to inciting people against the state institutions and their heads were added in the FIR, it was reported.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said "this is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy?"

“Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks."

PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Fawad Chaudhry said Gill was "abducted outside Banigala by people who came in cars without number plates".

They added that windows of Gill’s car were smashed and the people accompanying him were also targeted in the incident.