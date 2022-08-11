Intra-day update: Rupee strengthens further to 217.79 against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum against the US dollar, gaining further to hover around the 217-218 level in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 1:30 pm, the rupee was being quoted at 217.79, stronger by Rs4.12 or 1.9% against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 221.91 against the US dollar amid improved market sentiment.

The currency has strengthened consistently since hitting its all-time low of 239.94 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market last month.

“Citing media reports, the letter of intent from International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected anytime for locking the bailout package, which will continue lifting market sentiment and support the rupee,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note on Thursday.

Last month, Pakistani authorities and the IMF reached a staff level agreement for the combined seventh and eighth review. The IMF board meeting is tentatively planned for late August once adequate financing assurances are confirmed.

The disbursement of funds from the IMF is crucial for the cash-strapped economy and also vital for unlocking further funding from other international creditors and friendly countries.

“(Furthermore) the mini-budget is also on the cards for satisfying IMF on different sectors, while Presidential Ordinance is also expected for a new fixed tax scheme of Rs30 billion for small traders from October 1, while old tax rates before the FY23 budget will continue till Sept 2022,” TSBL said.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, also slipped on Thursday, as concerns over supply disruptions eased and markets looked for evidence of improving fuel demand.

Brent crude futures dipped 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $97.22 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.71.

"The rupee may improve further after the realisation of IMF funds,” Saad Hashmey, Executive Director at BMA Capital, told Business Recorder.

“The market has gained confidence on account of positive expectations of inflows from IMF and other creditors. Furthermore, reduction in the import bill has also positively impacted the PKR rate."

This is an intra-day update