AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 171.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,270 Increased By 79.9 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan has met last prior action, says IMF after govt increases petroleum levy

  • Says board meeting tentatively planned for late August once adequate financing assurances are confirmed
BR Web Desk Updated August 2, 2022 01:30pm

With the increase in petroleum development levy (PDL), Pakistan has completed the last prior action for the combined seventh and eighth review, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that the board meeting is tentatively planned for late August once adequate financing assurances are confirmed.

In a text message sent to media on Tuesday, IMF's Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz confirmed that the last prior action has been met.

Read: IMF wants assurance on Saudi funding to Pakistan before it disburses loan: report

The statement comes after the government on Sunday night decreased the petrol price by Rs3.05 per litre, and increased the price of High-Speed Diesel by Rs8.95 per litre.

However, the government decided not to pass on the full impact of decrease in petroleum prices as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) but opted to increase the PDL rates up to Rs10 per litre and dealer margin in a fortnightly review of petroleum prices with effect from August 1,2022.

The rates of PL on petrol were revised upward from Rs10 to Rs20 per litre. The rate of PL on high speed diesel (HSD) was also increased from Rs5 to Rs10 per litre. Similarly, the PL rate on kerosene oil (SKO) was also increased from Rs5 to Rs10 per litre, while same was the case with light diesel oil (LDO).

Back in July, the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan authorities for the conclusion of the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The agreement is now subject to approval of the Executive Board, after which “about $1,177 million (SDR 894 million) will become available, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $4.2 billion,” the IMF had said in its statement then.

However, it was reported last month that the IMF was also looking to assess Saudi Arabia’s commitment to financing Pakistan before the multilateral lender disburses fresh funds to the country. The Washington-based lender wants to ensure that Saudi Arabia will follow through with as much as $4 billion in funding to Pakistan to ensure Islamabad does not have a financing gap after the IMF loan.

The IMF funding, along with other financing, is crucial for Pakistan that is desperately seeking dollar inflows in the face of falling foreign exchange reserves. The decline in reserves has hurt the currency, which saw its worst month in over 50 years in July.

Pakistan IMF IMF Pakistan Pakistan IMF deal IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Hyder R Aug 02, 2022 01:14pm
default crisis averted, until when is the burning question. knowing our sad state of affairs you know this isn’t the last close call we will have. should have started reigning in on imports when reserves were at 20 billion and economists everywhere were warning of a global post covid heatup, would have costed us GDP growth but who needs import driven gdp growth anyways.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ammar Aug 02, 2022 03:31pm
IMF seems to be obsessed with exterminating the poor by always insisting that they be squeezed even more. I am yet to see them even midly suggesting that non-developmental expeditures, extravagant perks of Babus, def budget or subsidies for rhe rich be slashed.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan has met last prior action, says IMF after govt increases petroleum levy

All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Missing army helicopter: PM Shehbaz calls COAS Bajwa

Pakistan's textile exports dip 10% in July as energy woes bite: APTMA

Oil slips as global demand concerns weigh, OPEC+ meeting eyed

Iran slams ‘destructive’ US sanctions targeting oil trade

Pakistan's oil sales drop 26% to 1.4mn tons in July 2022

England to play seven T20s on first Pakistan tour in 17 years

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Read more stories