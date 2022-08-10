AGL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.27%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.78%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
CNERGY 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
EFERT 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 70.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.58%)
FCCL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
FLYNG 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
GGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
LOTCHEM 32.88 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.86%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.17%)
OGDC 85.89 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.79%)
PAEL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.38%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
TELE 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.67%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
TRG 97.74 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.32%)
UNITY 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.03%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 72.7 (1.74%)
BR30 15,730 Increased By 256.8 (1.66%)
KSE100 42,649 Increased By 552.8 (1.31%)
KSE30 16,167 Increased By 284.1 (1.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to strengthen in inter-bank market

  • Hovering around 221 level against US dollar
Recorder Report Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 11:39am

The Pakistani rupee continued to march upwards against the US dollar amid improved market sentiment, trading near the 221 level in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 11:00 am, the rupee was being quoted at 221.49, an appreciation 1.15% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

Rupee maintains upper hand against US dollar, closes near 224

During the previous week, the rupee registered a substantial gain of 6.8% against the US dollar to close at 224.04 in the inter-bank.

The rupee closed stronger throughout the week, maintaining its momentum as Pakistan reported a narrower trade deficit and much lower import bill during July, taking pressure off the currency that had gotten a hammering at the hands of the dollar recently.

The improvement in market sentiments was driven after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that with the increase in petroleum development levy (PDL), Pakistan has completed the last prior action for the combined seventh and eighth review, adding that the board meeting is tentatively planned for late August once adequate financing assurances are confirmed.

Later, in an official statement, an official source in Abu Dhabi emphasised the UAE’s intention to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies in various economic and investment sectors, taking Pakistan closer to meeting what the IMF calls a funding gap.

Market analysts expect further appreciation in the coming days, provided Pakistan gets its funding needs in order.

“Falling imports and likely resumption of IMF and other flows will bring the much-needed stability in Pak Rupee,” said Topline Securities in its ‘Pakistan Market Outlook - Mid Year Strategy 2022’.

“We now expect PKR to remain in the range of Rs 200-240 in FY23 where on average basis we expect PKR to settle at around Rs220 in FY23 against average USD rate of Rs178 in FY22,” it said.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Exchange rates pkr rates usd rate rupee rate IMF deal

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to strengthen in inter-bank market

Miftah directs immediate meeting to consider SOEs declaring 'healthy dividends'

Karachi, other parts of Sindh witness moderate to heavy rainfall

Oil slips as US crude stockpiles rise, eyes on US inflation data

China’s consumer inflation pushes higher

Man charged over Muslim murders in US

Indian rupee strengthens above 79.50 on dollar inflows; US data eyed

Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Read more stories