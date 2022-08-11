AGL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.09%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.27%)
GGL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.56%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TPL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
TREET 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.84%)
TRG 95.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.27%)
UNITY 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.79%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 10.6 (0.25%)
BR30 15,627 Increased By 72.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 42,553 Increased By 58.5 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges lower as supply disruption concerns ease

Reuters Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 09:32am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped in Asia on Thursday after gaining more than $1 in the previous session, as concerns over supply disruptions eased and markets looked for evidence of improving fuel demand.

Brent crude futures dipped 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $97.22 a barrel by 0419 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.71.

Oil is struggling to find direction, suggesting investors have not reached consensus on the outlook for supply and demand, analysts from Haitong Futures said.

US crude oil stocks rose by 5.5 million barrels in the most recent week, the US Energy Information Administration said, more than the expected increase of 73,000 barrels.

Gasoline product supplied rose in the most recent week to 9.1 million barrels per day, though that figure still shows demand down 6% over the past four weeks compared with the year-ago period.

Oil up, rebounds on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar

The premium for front-month WTI futures over barrels loading in six months’ time was pegged at $4.38 a barrel on Thursday, the lowest in four months, indicating easing tightness in prompt supplies.

The resumption of flows on the Russia-to-Europe Druzhba pipeline further calmed market worries over global supplies.

Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft restarted oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Ukraine had suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow, Transneft said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, physical oil prices around the world have begun to sag alongside futures, reflecting easing concerns over Russian-led supply disruptions and heightened worries about a possible global economic slowdown.

Monthly oil reports from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are expected later on Thursday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude crude oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil edges lower as supply disruption concerns ease

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Restrictions imposed by SBP: PHMA seeks Miftah’s intervention

Read more stories