AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Walgreens prescriptions added to opioid epidemic in San Francisco, judge finds

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

SAN FRANCISCO: Walgreens Boots Alliance contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco through its sale of prescription drugs in the city, a federal judge concluded on Wednesday.

The amount the pharmacy chain must pay will be determined in a later trial.

San Francisco had sued Walgreens and several other companies over the opioid epidemic in the city, saying they created a “public nuisance” by flooding the city with prescription opioids and failing to prevent the drugs from being diverted for illegal use. A trial began in April and all of the defendants except Walgreens reached settlements before the court ruled.

San Francisco Walgreens Boots Alliance opioid epidemic

Comments

1000 characters

Walgreens prescriptions added to opioid epidemic in San Francisco, judge finds

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Equities reassemble

Read more stories