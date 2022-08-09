AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge lower after strong start to week

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2022 01:03pm

European shares edged lower at the open on Tuesday as value stocks struggled to extend a bounce from the start of the week, with investors cautiously waiting for key US inflation data later in the week for hints on the Federal Reserve’s next move.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, after logging its best session in nearly two weeks on Monday.

Economically sensitive sectors such as miners, autos and energy stocks, among top gainers in the previous session, led declines on Tuesday.

European shares bounce back from US jobs report hammering

Defensive plays including real estate rose 0.2%, the most among sectors, indicating a risk-off sentiment.

Investors now await inflation reading from the world’s biggest economy on Wednesday after a surprisingly strong US employment data dented hopes that the Fed might go easy in its series of rate hikes aimed at tackling surging inflation.

Among other stocks, Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry rose 2.7% as it said it saw strong sales momentum continue in July despite the soaring inflation.

European stocks STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares edge lower after strong start to week

Four soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

Dollar stuck ahead of key US inflation print

FY23 CAD will likely present a pleasant prospect

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Oil slips amid chance of Iran nuclear deal supply boost

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Google outage reported by tens of thousands of users

Read more stories