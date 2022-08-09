AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
European shares bounce back from US jobs report hammering

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

PARIS: European shares logged their best day in nearly two weeks on Monday after clocking falls in the previous week when a strong US jobs report rekindled bets of another aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8%, steadying after snapping two weeks of gains on Friday.

Nearly all sectors were up, with economically sensitive sectors including financial services and autos leading gains.

Focus shifts to a key inflation data from the world’s biggest economy later in the week. Global stock markets were spooked on Friday after data showed a large increase in US employment, denting hopes that the Fed might let up in its series of rate hikes aimed at taming surging inflation.

After ending July with gains of over 7%, the STOXX 600 has struggled this month to extend the momentum on worries over dour economic data, rising geopolitical tensions and fears that higher interest rates could tip the economy into a recession.

Investor morale in the euro zone was essentially unchanged in August from July, with a rise too little to stave off recession fears, a survey showed.

“We see recession in Europe as likely even absent big rate hikes as broad economic stress from an energy crisis bite...The European Central Bank and markets underappreciate the risk of the energy crunch causing a recession, and the ECB will eventually accept this and rethink its rate path,” wrote strategists at BlackRock in a note.

The world’s biggest asset manager is underweight on European equities as the energy price shock stoked by the Ukraine war puts the region at risk of stagflation, they added.

Meanwhile, European oil and healthcare stocks missed out the broader rally, up 0.6% and flat, respectively.

Crude prices held near multi-month lows on demand worries, while healthcare stocks were pressured by the US Senate on Sunday passing a bill intended to lower drug prices, among other things.

Danish brewer Carlsberg rose 1.5% after lifting its profit growth outlook for 2022, saying it has been able to resume Ukraine operations and log a strong performance in Europe and Asia.

Siemens Energy fell 1.0%, blaming a 200 million euro ($204 million) charge related to winding down its Russian business for a wider net loss in 2022.

Italian stocks lagged their European peers after global ratings agency Moody’s cut the country’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” on Friday.

