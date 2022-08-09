AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Green belt of Sector F-6: IHC directs ministries, CDA to remove Afghan protesters

Terence J Sigamony Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked the Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior and Capital Development Authority to get the green belt of Sector F-6, Islamabad cleared by removing Afghan national protesting against the USA for a claim which cannot be granted under the Constitution of Pakistan.

Advocate Pir Fida Hussain Hashmi filed a petition in the IHC under Article 199 of the Constitution and cited the Secretaries of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior, Inspector General Police, Islamabad, and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) as the respondents.

He further asked the Court to issue a writ for the safety of the people/residents of the Capital, ICT, from the imminent threat of terrorisms and any other misshape & criminal acts from the presence of Afghan protestors by shifting them to the refugee camp.

He maintained that after the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan around 400 Afghan nationals along with their families came to Islamabad without any legal documentation or permission and had occupied the green belt of Sector F-6 in the garb of seeking asylum for the United States of America (USA). The said Afghans claimed that they were promised a ‘safe exit’ from Afghanistan to the USA.

He submitted that the gathering of said Afghan nationals in Islamabad near Red Zone is alarming and threatening but the respondents have not taken any step and even allowed them to be assembled in the green belt near the residential area of Sector F-6.

He said that the respondents No.1 & 2 are responsible to assist the Court that under what law the grievances of the said Afghan who are seeking asylum and visa of USA can be enforced by the American Embassy in Islamabad and under what agreement?

The petitioner said Afghan refugees cannot be treated as Pakistani citizens under the Constitution and their demonstration for any right is not protected under the Constitution, adding these people are undocumented, without any paperwork and identity are being subjected to harsh environments which is forcing them into committing petty crimes in the neighborhoods and the same will worsen against the residents and for locality of Islamabad.

Pir Fida stated that the respondents No.1 & 2 are responsible to shift these people into refugee camps under the law after their proper documentation & identification to provide shelter as well as for basic necessities.

He said the act of negligence and silence of the authorities for a long time about the gathering of Afghan nationals in the sensitive area of federal capital has caused public nuisance as well as increasing threat for any act of terrorism and attack.

