President Alvi, PM Shehbaz hail Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning the first javelin Gold Medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

In a Twitter post, the president congratulated Nadeem on making history in the javelin throw.

The premier said that Nadeem had made Pakistan and the nation proud by winning the first gold medal in javelin throwing.

Nadeem’s consistency, passion, and hard work would inspire the youth of the country, the prime minister added.

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan hailed Nadeem for overcoming injury and winning the gold for Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also congratulated Nadeem, saying that he created history with his exceptional performance in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and set a new record.

“Arshad Nadeem is the pride of the nation and our national Hero” the COAS was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Nadeem clinched the second gold medal for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham after a career-best 90.18-metre throw in the javelin final, edging out Grenada's Anderson Peters who ended up in second place.

Nadeem's throw was also the Games' record and was registered in his fifth throw.

Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold for Pakistan at Commonwealth Games 2022

Nadeem started the first round in fine fashion, landing his first throw at a distance of a then career-best 86.81m. His second throw was declared a foul, while the third hit a distance of 88m.

Nadeem led the first round with a throw of 88m, followed by Julius Yego (85.70), Peters (82.74) and Keshorn Walcott (82.61).

All athletes were given three more attempts in the second and final rounds.

Two-time world champion Peters, who made a shaky start, returned with a bang and registered a distance of 88.64 metres in his fourth attempt.

In order to stay on top, Nadeem needed to improve on his career-best, which he did as he recorded a distance of 90.18m.

Nadeem, who finished fifth at last year’s Tokyo Olympics as well as in the recently-held World Championship, was among the favourites to win after his key competitor Neeraj Chopra of India pulled out of the quadrennial event due to a groin injury.

Pakistan’s only other gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 came in the weightlifting +109 kilogrammes category when Nooh Dastgir Butt made a new record by lifting 173 kilogrammes