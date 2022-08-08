AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy kicks off vaccination campaign against monkeypox

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:32pm

ROME: Italy opened its vaccination campaign against monkeypox on Monday, as case numbers have increased at a time when health authorities are reporting vaccine shortages worldwide.

Italy has reported 545 cases of monkeypox, according to the health ministry. Its vaccination campaign has started more than a month after other countries that have seen higher numbers of cases, including the United States, Britain and Spain.

The first doses will be given at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, the hospital said in a statement.

Vaccines and treatments have been in short supply and the disease often left for historically underfunded sexual health clinics to manage. Spallanzani said it already have 200 people who will be vaccinated from Monday onwards, as well as 600 requests for bookings.

The vaccine used will be Jynneos (MVA-BN), a smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic and approved by the European Medicines Agency for protection against monkeypox, the hospital said.

On Thursday, vaccinations will also begin in Italy’s financial capital, Milan.

The virus continues to be largely transmitted among gay and bisexual men in the current outbreak spreading outside endemic countries, which began in May.

Is the Monkeypox threat real?

Monkeypox is spread chiefly by close contact, causes pus-filled sores and flu-like symptoms, and is rarely fatal.

There have now been 26,500 cases worldwide outside the countries where it usually spreads, according to a Reuters tracker.

In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”, its highest alert level.

Following the WHO’s move, the United States - which now has the most cases in the world - also declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Aug. 4.

Italy’s Health ministry said gay, bisexual men and transgender people who have recently had sex with multiple partners, recently had a sexually transmitted infection or use chemical drugs when having sex, would be eligible for the vaccine.

Hospital staff dealing with monkeypox cases are also eligible.

The first case in Italy was recorded on May 20, 2022. There are no current plans for mass vaccinations.

The region of Lazio surrounding Rome received 1,200 doses of the vaccine, while Lombardy received 2,000, Emilia-Romagna received 600 and Veneto surrounding Venice received 400.

WHO United States Spain Britain vaccines monkeypox

Comments

1000 characters

Italy kicks off vaccination campaign against monkeypox

Muharram processions under way countrywide amid strict security

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time in five months in July

Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

London police strip-searched hundreds of kids: new data

Gaza crossing opens as truce holds

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

USC hikes rates of pulses

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

Read more stories