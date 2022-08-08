Temperatures rise as France tackles its worst drought on record

PARIS: France on Sunday braced for a fourth heatwave this summer as its worst drought on record left parched villages without safe drinking water and farmers warned of a looming milk shortage in the winter.

France battles massive wildfires, Britain breaks temperature record

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s office has set up a crisis team to tackle a drought that has forced scores of villages to rely on water deliveries by truck, prompted state-run utility EDF to curb nuclear power output and stressed crops. Temperatures were expected to hit 37 Celsius in the southwest on Sunday before the baking hot air spreads north early in the week.