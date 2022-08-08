AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan

Chinese firm helps flood-affectees in GB

Press Release Published 08 Aug, 2022 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: CEC Hydropower Seventh Bureau Pakistan Basha Dam and Tangir Hydropower Project teams responded promptly to the news of the devastating flood and remained at the frontline of rescue and relief efforts to fight the disaster together alongside Pakistani brothers, a company’s statement said on Sunday.

On July 30, a flash flood broke out in the Tangir district of Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan due to heavy rainfall, resulting in damage to farmland and destruction of roads and canals, which has seriously affected the lives of the local residents.

On July 31, after surveying the flood-hit area, the project team formulated an immediate plan and deployed Tangir Hydropower Station construction personnel and excavator equipment to the affected areas to participate in rescue and relief work, according to the statement. The workers were also involved in clearing the collapsed infrastructure, dredging the wrecked roads, eliminating hidden hazards and refilling the foundations of the irrigation canal to protect the lives and property of local people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

