Major reshuffle of FBR hierarchy announced

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed a significant reshuffle in its hierarchy by transferring around 65 senior officers throughout the country in a week.

Earlier, there was a general understanding that this reshuffle could be delayed due to the retirement of Member Operations in the third week of August. However, the Board made a surprising move and preferred to complete the process between the 1st and the 4th of August.

Sources said the process had put an end to the ongoing uncertainty within the department throughout the month of July.

According to the Board’s notification, Ch. Muhammad Tarique has been transferred as Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Tariq Mustafa Khan as Director General (Special Initiatives), FBR (HQ), Sardar Ali Khawaja as Member (Public Relations), FBR (HQ), Dr. Aftab Imam as Chief Commissioner, MTO, Karachi Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad Memon as Chief Commissioner RTO-II, Karachi, Ahmad Shuja Khan as Member (Audit & Accounting), FBR (HQ), Ms. Ambreen Iftikhar as Director General, Directorate General of Anti Benami Initiative, Islamabad, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir as Chief Commissioner LTO, Lahore Hyder Ali Dharejo as Chief Commissioner RTO-I, Karachi, Ms. Sadia Sadaf Gillani as Chief Commissioner CTO, Lahore, Muhammad Iqbal as Chief Commissioner LTO, Islamabad, Muhammad Abid Raza Bodla as Chief Commissioner, RTO, Sialkot, followed by Ardsher Saleem Tariq as Member (Reforms & Modernization), FBR (HQ), Islamabad, Mohammad Farooq Azam Memon as Chief Commissioner RTO, Hyderabad Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi as Chief Commissioner CTO, Karachi, Abdul Majid Yousfani (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) as Member (OPS) (Information Technology), FBR (HQ), Islamabad, Ms. Tehmina Aamer as Chief Commissioner (OPS) RTO, Rawalpindi, Imtiaz Ali Solangi as Chief Commissioner RTO, Sukkur, Abid Mehmood as Chief Commissioner (OPS) RTO, Multan, and Muhammad Tariq Arbab as Chief Commissioner RTO, Sargodha.

Meanwhile, the Board has also transferred officers of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) BS-19 and BS-20, including Dr. Shah Khan as Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO), Peshawar, followed by Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan as Commissioner Audit-II Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Multan, Amjad Farooq as Commissioner RTO, Faisalabad, Kazi Afzal as Commissioner Appeals, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Ejaz Khan as Commissioner RTO-I, Karachi, Ms. Amna Faiz Bhatti as Commissioner Audit Corporate Tax Office (CTO), Lahore, Atif Ali as Commissioner RTO, Quetta, Muhammad Farrukh Majid as Director, Directorate General of Internal Audit, Islamabad, Imran Latif Minhas as Commissioner Appeals, Islamabad, Muhammad Abid as Commissioner RTO, Gujranwala, as Director, Internal Audit, Lahore, Aijaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai as Commissioner RTO-I, Karachi, Ahmad Kamal as Commissioner Enforcement-II LTO, Muhammad Naveed Akhtar as Commissioner RTO, Lahore, Muhammad Majid as Commissioner Legal LTO, Lahore, Faisal Rauf Memon as Commissioner Audit-II LTO, Karachi, Khaliq Farooq Mian as Commissioner RTO, Sialkot, Zafar Rafiq Siddiqui as Commissioner Enforcement-I CTO, Karachi, Ms. Shabana Mumtaz as Chief, (ITP) Inland Revenue Policy Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad, Adnan Ahmad Khan as Commissioner RTO, Sahiwal, Zulfiqar Ali Syed as Commissioner Appeals-IV, Karachi, Rafique-ur-Rehman Memon as Commissioner Enforcement-II CTO, Karachi, Abdul Hameed Anjum Arayn as Commissioner (WHT) RTO, Sukkur, S. Jaffar Raza Kazmi as Commissioner (Legal) LTO, Karachi, Abdul Qadir Shaikh as Commissioner (Audit-III) MTO, Karachi, Jibran Masroor as Commissioner RTO, Lahore, Zaigham Abbas as Commissioner RTO, Sargodha, Tahseen Muzaffar Ch. as Commissioner (Appeals-V), Lahore, Pir Khalid Ahmed Qureshi as Commissioner, (Zone II) RTO, Hyderabad, Muhammad Asim Khattak as Commissioner (Legal) MTO, Karachi, Irfan Ali as Commissioner (Enforcement) LTO, Islamabad, Abdul Jawwad as Commissioner (WHT) RTO, Lahore, Shaheed Mehboob as Commissioner (Audit-II) CTO, Islamabad, Naib Ali Pathan as Commissioner (Audit-III) CTO, Karachi, Waqas Aslam (Inland as Commissioner (Zone-V) RTO, Lahore, Rana Waqar Ali as Commissioner (Enforcement-I) LTO, Lahore, Azhar Erum Memon as Commissioner (Zone-IV) RTOI, Karachi, Javed Iqbal as Commissioner (Enforcement I), MTO, Karachi Asif Rasheed as Commissioner (WHT) RTO, Faisalabad, Bashir Ahmed Kalwar as Director (OPS) Directorate of Law, Karachi, Murtaza Siddique Khan as Commissioner (Appeals), Gujranwala, Ashfaq Masood as Commissioner (Appeals-II), Multan, Amjad Hussain Memon as Commissioner (WHT) RTO, Hyderabad, Tauqeer Ahmad as Chief, (OPS) (Legal-II) Legal-IR Wing Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), and Rehmatullah Khan Durrani as Commissioner (OPS) (Zone I) RTO, Quetta.

