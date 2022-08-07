AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Aug 07, 2022
Britain calls for ‘swift end’ to violence

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

LONDON: Britain on Saturday called for a swift end to the violence in the Gaza Strip, the worst escalation in hostilities since a war last year.

“The UK stands by Israel and its right to defend itself,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted.

“We condemn terrorist groups firing at civilians and violence which has resulted in casualties on both sides.”

“We call for a swift end to the violence.”

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza: army, witnesses

At least 15 people, including a five-year-old girl, have been killed inside Gaza in the latest eruption of hostilities, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel hit Gaza with deadly air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire.

