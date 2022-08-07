Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the recent air strikes by Israel on Gaza that resulted in many deaths including of a five-year-old girl, and injuries to so many innocent Palestinians and asked for immediate stop of the Israeli aggression.

Through a statement issued by the Foreign Office here, Pakistan called upon the international community to urge Israel to put an immediate end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violations of human rights of the Palestinian people. “It is imperative to immediately stop the aggression,” it added.

It said that the latest spate of aggression is typical of the Israeli atrocities, illegal actions and indiscriminate use of force against innocent Palestinians over the decades in complete defiance of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

“We renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,” the statement added.

