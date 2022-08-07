PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on 13th

ISLAMABAD: The central information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that the party will hold a rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on August 13.

Talking to journalists, he said that the party workers and supporters would also celebrate August 14 at the rally ground.

He said the party would soon announce its future course of action against the ‘imported regime’, saying the wilful delay in calling general elections is not acceptable.

He said that the only solution to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis is holding elections as soon as possible. The interior minister Rana Sanaullah; however, said the rally’s announcement was a “political stunt” to divert attention from “their corruption”.

“Whether they have a rally on the 13th or 14th, they should do it in Parade Ground ... but the matter is that attention won’t be removed from their corruption that has been caught and investigation won’t stop,” he added.

