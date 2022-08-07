AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Aug 07, 2022
Pakistan

PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on 13th

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2022 07:51am

ISLAMABAD: The central information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that the party will hold a rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on August 13.

Talking to journalists, he said that the party workers and supporters would also celebrate August 14 at the rally ground.

He said the party would soon announce its future course of action against the ‘imported regime’, saying the wilful delay in calling general elections is not acceptable.

He said that the only solution to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis is holding elections as soon as possible. The interior minister Rana Sanaullah; however, said the rally’s announcement was a “political stunt” to divert attention from “their corruption”.

“Whether they have a rally on the 13th or 14th, they should do it in Parade Ground ... but the matter is that attention won’t be removed from their corruption that has been caught and investigation won’t stop,” he added.

PTI Farrukh Habib Islamabad’s Parade Ground PTI rally PTI supporters

