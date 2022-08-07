AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan

President Alvi phones grieving families of martyred army officers

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2022 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the grieved families of the Pakistan Army officers and expressed his condolences to them who were martyred in a helicopter crash that took place recently in Balochistan.

The President talked to Captain Ahmed Ali, son of Lt General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed and expressed his condolences to the family.

Admiring him as an upright, brave, and efficient officer and a leader whom he had met frequently, the President said that it was due to these sacrifices that Pakistan stood strong today.

The President talked to Saad, the young son of Brigadier Khalid Shaheed and conveyed his condolences.

He asked him to thank his mother, grandmother, and family for the ultimate sacrifice his brave father had given. “Of course, such incidents bring tears to our eyes and pride in brave sons of Pakistan,” he remarked.

President Alvi called Major Asad, brother of Brigadier (Major General to be) Amjad Hanif Shaheed and expressed his condolences to the family. President said he was proud of the “brigadier sahab” and prayed for strength to his family.

He also called and condoled the death of young Naik Mudassar Fayyaz Shaheed who was only 30. His family was proud of Shahadat and invariably like all Shuhada families said that others were ready.

