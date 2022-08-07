AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Punjab cabinet finalises Ashura security plan

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here Saturday with Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair, accorded approval of security plan for Muharram-ul-Haram especially on the eve of Youm-e-Ashur, deciding to impose ban on the pillion riding on the 9th and the 10th Muharram and suspending mobile service in the sensitive places, as well as, on the procession routes.

The CM asserted that the Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants will oversee security arrangements in their concerned districts. He also directed to hold regular meetings at the district level to ensure peace and security on the Youm-e-Ashur. He directed the members of district and divisional peace committees to play their proactive role in order to promote religious homogeneity. He asserted not to make any compromise on the publication and distribution of objectionable materials and indiscriminate action will be taken on its violation.

The CM directed the law enforcement agencies to maintain a close liaison and the security arrangements should also be regularly monitored. He also directed prompt implementation on the special aid and relief package for the flood-affected areas and expeditious redressal of damages should be done being caused to the fields and the properties.

The Cabinet assented to reconstitute the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development and the Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari will be the head of the committee. The cabinet also accorded approval to reconstitute the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs and Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution and Cooperatives will be the head of the committee.

The members in the cabinet meeting prayed for the martyrs of the helicopter accident in Balochistan. It paid homage to the martyred Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guards Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

The cabinet members expressed their deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to flood and rains.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the CM vowed to serve the masses of the province. He urged the cabinet members to work in such a manner for the public welfare which can significantly differentiate the performance of the incumbent government.

Moreover, talking to the PML-Q Scotland chapter President Shabbir Shah, the CM stated that the overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset. He remarked that the overseas Pakistanis were given the right to vote during the tenure of former Prime Minister Imran Khan but the present federal government snatched this right.

