Crime Review: Cases of car theft, snatching of phones on the rise

ISLAMABAD: The metropolis is facing an increase in the number of car-lifting and mobile snatching incidents as armed persons snatched 26 cell phones and 39 people have been deprived of their two- and four-wheelers during the last week. According to data gathered by Business Recorder, six cases of snatching of cash and other valuables as well as four cases of robbery were reported during the period. The 39 vehicles stolen by car theft include 34 bikes and six cars.

The 34 motorbikes stolen or snatched in the jurisdiction police stations during the last week. Six cars were also stolen during last week.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Golra, Kohsar, Sabzi Mandi, and the Industrial Area police stations. In the same period, five cases of snatching of mobile phones, two cases of snatching of cash and other valuables at gunpoint, and three cases of auto theft were reported. Two unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Babar Hafiz in the limits of Golra police station.

Similarly, another Hassan Ali informed Golra police that unidentified persons snatched mobile from him at gunpoint. During another incident, four armed persons snatched cash, mobile phone, and calling cards from Aziz Shaukat at gunpoint.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022