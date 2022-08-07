AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Crime Review: Cases of car theft, snatching of phones on the rise

Fazal Sher Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The metropolis is facing an increase in the number of car-lifting and mobile snatching incidents as armed persons snatched 26 cell phones and 39 people have been deprived of their two- and four-wheelers during the last week. According to data gathered by Business Recorder, six cases of snatching of cash and other valuables as well as four cases of robbery were reported during the period. The 39 vehicles stolen by car theft include 34 bikes and six cars.

The 34 motorbikes stolen or snatched in the jurisdiction police stations during the last week. Six cars were also stolen during last week.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Golra, Kohsar, Sabzi Mandi, and the Industrial Area police stations. In the same period, five cases of snatching of mobile phones, two cases of snatching of cash and other valuables at gunpoint, and three cases of auto theft were reported. Two unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Babar Hafiz in the limits of Golra police station.

Similarly, another Hassan Ali informed Golra police that unidentified persons snatched mobile from him at gunpoint. During another incident, four armed persons snatched cash, mobile phone, and calling cards from Aziz Shaukat at gunpoint.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad snatching incidents Crime Review car theft

Comments

1000 characters

Crime Review: Cases of car theft, snatching of phones on the rise

Country a net importer, says Miftah somberly

PM establishes flood relief fund

ECC approves Rs5bn TSG for NDMA

SBP opens PM’s flood relief fund account

Securities deals: Insurance cos to unveil policy to check ‘insider trading’

Punjab’s new Cabinet under Elahi takes oath

FIA starts summoning PTI leaders

Nine NA seats: PTI challenges by-election schedule

IK used charity income to advance his political agenda: govt

Major reshuffle of FBR hierarchy announced

Read more stories