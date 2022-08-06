AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Technology

Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2022 01:29pm

Elon Musk said that if Twitter Inc. could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on original terms.

“However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not,” Musk tweeted early on Saturday.

Twitter says Musk making up excuses to breach deal

Twitter on Thursday dismissed Musk’s claims that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was “implausible and contrary to fact”.

Musk made the claims in a countersuit filed under seal last Friday, which was made public on Thursday.

