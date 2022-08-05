AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
World

Russia ready to discuss prisoner swap with US, Lavrov says

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 11:29am

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow is ready to discuss prisoner exchanges with Washington through an existing diplomatic channel.

“We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by Presidents Putin and Biden,” Lavrov said.

A Russian court sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges on Thursday.

‘Balancing act’: Erdogan to sound out Putin on Ukraine and Syria

Her sentencing could now pave the way for a US-Russia prisoner swap that would include the 31-year-old athlete and a prolific Russian arms dealer.

