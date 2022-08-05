AGL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.73%)
Structural reforms under govt focus: Miftah

NNI Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 12:03pm

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said here on Thursday that the government was primarily focusing on effective structural reforms for cultivation of sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the country.

During a meeting with Asian Development Bank’s Ex-Country Director and Chief Thematic Officer in ADB’s Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department, Ms Xiaohong Yang, the minister acknowledged ADB’s role in pursuing reform agenda through various projects in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s GDP growth projected to 'recover slightly' in FY23: ADB

According to press statement issued by Finance Ministry, ADB Country Director Yong Ye and senior officers from Finance Division also participated in the meeting. Miftah expressed gratitude to ADB delegation for their continuous collaboration and assured them of full cooperation for the speedy implementation of the ongoing programmes.

On the occasion, the ADB delegation apprised the minister about the progress of various projects being undertaken by ADB in Pakistan especially in the areas of energy and social protection.

ADB government of pakistan Miftah Ismail Federal Minister STRUCTURAL REFORMS

