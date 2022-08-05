Senate body discusses issues of health ministry, attached depts

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination met in the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla to discuss the various issues pertaining to the ministry and its attached departments.

The committee warmly welcomed the newly-elected Chairman Dr Dhandla, and assured to extend full cooperation for the smooth functioning of the committee. The chairman thanked the members for expressing confidence in him and assured to come up with the expectation of the committee.

The committee also highly appreciated the services of Khalid Hussain Magsi, ex-chairman of the committee as he worked as a team to resolve the issues of the ministry and its attached departments.

The committee unanimously passed “The Federal Medical Teaching Institute Repeal Bill, 2020” (moved by Noor Alam Khan).

The committee directed that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination may hold a meeting with the Ministry of Law and Justice to remove lacunas in the proposed legislation if any, and deferred the following bills till its next meeting.

i) The Pakistan Nursing Council (Emergency Management), 2022 (government bill), and

ii) The ICT Tuberculosis (Notification) Bill, 2022 (moved by Uzma Riaz)

The committee expressed annoyance over the absence of the president and the registrar of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as their presence was indispensable to answer the queries of the committee. The committee deferred the agenda of the PMC with the direction that their presence might be ensured in the next meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022