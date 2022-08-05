AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wahab orders removal of debris, garbage from Karachi thoroughfare

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 08:11am

Karachi: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday directed his subordinates to remove debris and garbage from MA Jinnah Road in view of Muharramul Haram.

“The development work on Green Line and Red Line should be speeded up. MA Jinnah Road must be improved for traffic and pedestrians before Ashura,” the Administrator passed these directives in a meeting with a high-level delegation of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) in his office here.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Manager Technical Imtiaz Ali, Shakoor Pathan and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab was given a briefing regarding the ongoing development work on Sher Shah Suri Road and MA Jinnah Road by SIDCL. He was told that improvement on service road of Sher Shah Suri Road was under way. Three flyovers were constructed on this road improving the flow of traffic.

The Administrator said that Green and Red Line BRT services will be extended to Jamia Cloth Market and Tower, respectively. “There will not be a separate corridor from Jamia Cloth to the Tower due to lack of space on MA Jinnah Road and the bus will run alongside other vehicles. Some 40,000 citizens are getting travel facility from Green Line every day,” he said and added after the extension of Green Line, the target of providing travel facility to about 100,000 passengers per day will be achieved.

He said Green Line and Red Line are major mass transit projects whose early completion will meet the travel needs of the citizens of Karachi to a great extent. He said that other transport projects will connect more areas of the city to the mass transit system.

He said that sewerage and water lines have been replaced on MA Jinnah Road from Numaish to Municipal Park.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that debris and garbage should be immediately removed from the front of NJV School, Jamshed Nasrwanji Hall and Municipal Park on MA Jinnah Road so that the participants of the procession on the occasion of Muharram would not face any difficulties.

He directed to take all possible steps to provide facilities to the citizens, adding that the improvement of infrastructure needs to be given special attention. Sindh Government and KMC will provide all kinds of help and support in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab Administrator Karachi disposal of garbage removal of debris

Comments

1000 characters

Wahab orders removal of debris, garbage from Karachi thoroughfare

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories