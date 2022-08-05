Wahab orders removal of debris, garbage from Karachi thoroughfare

Karachi: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday directed his subordinates to remove debris and garbage from MA Jinnah Road in view of Muharramul Haram.

“The development work on Green Line and Red Line should be speeded up. MA Jinnah Road must be improved for traffic and pedestrians before Ashura,” the Administrator passed these directives in a meeting with a high-level delegation of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) in his office here.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Manager Technical Imtiaz Ali, Shakoor Pathan and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab was given a briefing regarding the ongoing development work on Sher Shah Suri Road and MA Jinnah Road by SIDCL. He was told that improvement on service road of Sher Shah Suri Road was under way. Three flyovers were constructed on this road improving the flow of traffic.

The Administrator said that Green and Red Line BRT services will be extended to Jamia Cloth Market and Tower, respectively. “There will not be a separate corridor from Jamia Cloth to the Tower due to lack of space on MA Jinnah Road and the bus will run alongside other vehicles. Some 40,000 citizens are getting travel facility from Green Line every day,” he said and added after the extension of Green Line, the target of providing travel facility to about 100,000 passengers per day will be achieved.

He said Green Line and Red Line are major mass transit projects whose early completion will meet the travel needs of the citizens of Karachi to a great extent. He said that other transport projects will connect more areas of the city to the mass transit system.

He said that sewerage and water lines have been replaced on MA Jinnah Road from Numaish to Municipal Park.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that debris and garbage should be immediately removed from the front of NJV School, Jamshed Nasrwanji Hall and Municipal Park on MA Jinnah Road so that the participants of the procession on the occasion of Muharram would not face any difficulties.

He directed to take all possible steps to provide facilities to the citizens, adding that the improvement of infrastructure needs to be given special attention. Sindh Government and KMC will provide all kinds of help and support in this regard.

