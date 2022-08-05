AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

380-cst HSFO market inches higher on Fujairah loading delays

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

SINGAPORE: The 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market in Asia inched higher this week as cargo loading delays from Fujairah to the East of Suez posed temporary supply constraints.

No fuel oil was loaded from Fujairah to Singapore and Malaysia after July 24, showed Refinitiv ship-tracking data as of Thursday.

Shipping operations at Fujairah are still struggling to ramp up after weather disruptions in the previous week, traders said this week.

Most bunkering slots were only available from mid-August onwards, with no prompt slots as traders await replenishment to deliver previously fixed stems. The backlogs have also kept delivered bunker fuel premiums elveated at Fujairah.

In Asia, HSFO cash premiums and margins also firmed slightly this week, with the Middle East being a key HSFO exporter.

“HSFO crack spreads in Singapore gained slightly in recent trading, but prices indicate the impact of Fujairah port outages will be short-term,” said Timothy France, Refinitiv’s senior fuel oil analyst for MENA.

The 380-cst HSFO cash differential rose $2.21 to a premium of $6.62 per tonne over Singapore quotes on Thursday.

Singapore fuel oil inventories dipped to a twelve-week low of 18.01 million barrels (2.84 million tonnes) in the week to Aug. 3, latest data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

Oil prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns triggered a rebound from multi-month lows plumbed in the previous session after US data signalled weak fuel demand.

Miner and trader Glencore said it would return an additional $4.5 billion to investors, including a share buyback of $3 billion, after reporting a record half-yearly profit mostly due to high coal prices. Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav reported a sharp rise in its quarterly earnings, citing a substantial improvement in freight markets.

Fuel Oil HSFO Fujairah HSFO market

Comments

1000 characters

380-cst HSFO market inches higher on Fujairah loading delays

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories