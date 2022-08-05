KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 04, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,425.37 High: 41,630.63 Low: 41,068.87 Net Change: 356.50 Volume (000): 114,512 Value (000): 6,009,376 Makt Cap (000) 1,631,853,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,290.06 NET CH (+) 91.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,073.62 NET CH (+) 89.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,621.76 NET CH (+) 119.06 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,477.67 NET CH (+) 68.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,871.10 NET CH (+) 14.69 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,632.42 NET CH (+) 9.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-August-2022 ====================================

