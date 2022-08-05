Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 04, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,425.37
High: 41,630.63
Low: 41,068.87
Net Change: 356.50
Volume (000): 114,512
Value (000): 6,009,376
Makt Cap (000) 1,631,853,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,290.06
NET CH (+) 91.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,073.62
NET CH (+) 89.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,621.76
NET CH (+) 119.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,477.67
NET CH (+) 68.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,871.10
NET CH (+) 14.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,632.42
NET CH (+) 9.14
------------------------------------
As on: 04-August-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
