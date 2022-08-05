AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 4, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         3-Aug-22       2-Aug-22       1-Aug-22      29-Jul-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.112089       0.111709       0.111795       0.112284
Euro                             0.771676       0.772146       0.772449       0.770475
Japanese yen                      0.00566       0.005772       0.005697       0.005681
U.K. pound                       0.922165       0.921644       0.924252        0.92037
U.S. dollar                       0.75699       0.755229       0.754861       0.755516
Algerian dinar                   0.005194       0.005194        0.00519       0.005194
Australian dollar                0.524897       0.525337                       0.52939
Botswana pula                    0.060105       0.060418       0.060087       0.060517
Brazilian real                   0.143261        0.14434       0.146291       0.145633
Brunei dollar                    0.548146         0.5485       0.546882
Canadian dollar                   0.58896       0.587453                      0.589142
Chilean peso                     0.000844       0.000846       0.000834       0.000829
Czech koruna                     0.031291       0.031322       0.031359       0.031304
Danish krone                     0.103682       0.103739       0.103744       0.103505
Indian rupee                     0.009601       0.009608       0.009535       0.009513
Israeli New Shekel               0.224893       0.224303         0.2232         0.2228
Korean won                       0.000579       0.000578       0.000581       0.000579
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46898        2.46565        2.46204
Malaysian ringgit                0.169843       0.169467       0.169575       0.169836
Mauritian rupee                  0.016781        0.01675        0.01668       0.016738
Mexican peso                     0.036693       0.036813       0.037253       0.037129
New Zealand dollar               0.471945       0.477909       0.474996       0.475597
Norwegian krone                   0.07815       0.077755       0.078312
Omani rial                        1.96876        1.96418        1.96323        1.96493
Peruvian sol                     0.193406       0.192956       0.194301
Philippine peso                  0.013666       0.013633       0.013645
Polish zloty                     0.163978       0.164237       0.163072        0.16295
Qatari riyal                     0.207964        0.20748       0.207379
Russian ruble                    0.012567       0.012554       0.012165       0.012323
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201864       0.201394       0.201296
Singapore dollar                 0.548146         0.5485       0.546882       0.548071
South African rand               0.045085       0.045515       0.045746       0.045724
Swedish krona                    0.074064       0.074229       0.074254       0.074536
Swiss franc                      0.789683         0.7926                      0.793943
Thai baht                        0.020913       0.020928       0.020849
Trinidadian dollar               0.112057        0.11227                      0.111956
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206124       0.205644       0.205544
Uruguayan peso                   0.018506       0.018414       0.018564       0.018457
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

