WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 4, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Aug-22 2-Aug-22 1-Aug-22 29-Jul-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112089 0.111709 0.111795 0.112284 Euro 0.771676 0.772146 0.772449 0.770475 Japanese yen 0.00566 0.005772 0.005697 0.005681 U.K. pound 0.922165 0.921644 0.924252 0.92037 U.S. dollar 0.75699 0.755229 0.754861 0.755516 Algerian dinar 0.005194 0.005194 0.00519 0.005194 Australian dollar 0.524897 0.525337 0.52939 Botswana pula 0.060105 0.060418 0.060087 0.060517 Brazilian real 0.143261 0.14434 0.146291 0.145633 Brunei dollar 0.548146 0.5485 0.546882 Canadian dollar 0.58896 0.587453 0.589142 Chilean peso 0.000844 0.000846 0.000834 0.000829 Czech koruna 0.031291 0.031322 0.031359 0.031304 Danish krone 0.103682 0.103739 0.103744 0.103505 Indian rupee 0.009601 0.009608 0.009535 0.009513 Israeli New Shekel 0.224893 0.224303 0.2232 0.2228 Korean won 0.000579 0.000578 0.000581 0.000579 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46898 2.46565 2.46204 Malaysian ringgit 0.169843 0.169467 0.169575 0.169836 Mauritian rupee 0.016781 0.01675 0.01668 0.016738 Mexican peso 0.036693 0.036813 0.037253 0.037129 New Zealand dollar 0.471945 0.477909 0.474996 0.475597 Norwegian krone 0.07815 0.077755 0.078312 Omani rial 1.96876 1.96418 1.96323 1.96493 Peruvian sol 0.193406 0.192956 0.194301 Philippine peso 0.013666 0.013633 0.013645 Polish zloty 0.163978 0.164237 0.163072 0.16295 Qatari riyal 0.207964 0.20748 0.207379 Russian ruble 0.012567 0.012554 0.012165 0.012323 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201864 0.201394 0.201296 Singapore dollar 0.548146 0.5485 0.546882 0.548071 South African rand 0.045085 0.045515 0.045746 0.045724 Swedish krona 0.074064 0.074229 0.074254 0.074536 Swiss franc 0.789683 0.7926 0.793943 Thai baht 0.020913 0.020928 0.020849 Trinidadian dollar 0.112057 0.11227 0.111956 U.A.E. dirham 0.206124 0.205644 0.205544 Uruguayan peso 0.018506 0.018414 0.018564 0.018457 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

