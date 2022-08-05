KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 04, 2022).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ (O/M) 219.00 221.00 DKK 29.66 29.76
SAUDIA RIYAL 58.40 60.40 NOK 22.32 22.42
UAE DIRHAM 59.80 61.80 SEK 21.33 21.43
EURO 222.50 230.50 AUD $ 151.50 156.50
UK POUND 265.50 272.50 CAD $ 169.80 175.80
JAPANI YEN 1.61245 1.63245 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.50
CHF 226.45 227.45 CHINESE YUAN 30.00 33.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.30
