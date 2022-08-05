AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
Aug 05, 2022
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 04, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          219.00    221.00   DKK                 29.66    29.76
SAUDIA RIYAL         58.40     60.40   NOK                 22.32    22.42
UAE DIRHAM           59.80     61.80   SEK                 21.33    21.43
EURO                222.50    230.50   AUD $              151.50   156.50
UK POUND            265.50    272.50   CAD $              169.80   175.80
JAPANI YEN         1.61245   1.63245   INDIAN RUPEE         2.20     2.50
CHF                 226.45    227.45   CHINESE YUAN        30.00    33.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.00     2.30
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

