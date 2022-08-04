AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dr Reza Baqir hails 'good news' over Pakistan's IMF progress

Bilal Hussain Published August 4, 2022

Dr Reza Baqir, former governor of Pakistan’s central bank, hailed on Thursday the recent “good news” and developments over the country’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, saying that it “ought to send a very good signal” on the Washington-based lender’s view on the economy.

Dr Baqir – speaking during an online event, ‘A conversation on Pakistan’s current economic crisis’, organised by the International Growth Centre (IGC) – was referring to the recent IMF statement that confirmed Pakistan has completed the last prior action for the combined seventh and eighth review.

Other speakers were Dr Shanta Devarajan, Professor at Georgetown University’s Edmond A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, and Dr Homi Kharas, Senior fellow at the Centre for Sustainable Development at Brookings Institution. Dr Ijaz Nabi, Country Director IGC, was the moderator.

“It is very good news that we have been hearing about the conditions for taking the IMF to the board have been completed,” Dr Baqir, who served as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor between May, 2019 and May, 2022, said.

“I understand that date has also been set.”

He said that when this stage is reached it sends a very good signal about the IMF's view on Pakistan’s economic prospects.

“And the rally we are seeing in the rupee is not coincidental with the IMF announcement. There all the conditions have been met to that effect,” he added, referring to the appreciation run that has seen the rupee gain nearly 6% since it hit an all-time low of 239.94 in the inter-bank market on July 28.

“The most interesting or important period starts the first day after the completion of the review. Until its completion, there is tremendous and sharp pressure on economic policymakers to do whatever it takes to complete the review. It’s a crescendo that keeps building up.”

He said the continuation of the momentum in policymaking is very important.

Meanwhile, Dr Kharas said Pakistan must follow in the footsteps of the Philippines where the country brought transparency. “People (there) can go through the performance of policymakers.

“Things such as the budget have been made very technical, which allows everything to remain obscure.”

He added that Pakistan needs to address its structural issues to avoid going to the IMF all the time.

He further said that Pakistan has a liquidity, not solvency issue, because external debt is low. “But it should be addressed before it becomes a solvency issue,” said Dr Kharas, adding that Pakistan needs growth and it should also come from public sector investment such as infrastructure, health and education.

Dr Devarajan said Sri Lanka delayed going to the IMF and therefore, has been facing its worst financial crisis.

He called the crisis in Sri Lanka “100% political” because the rulers did not take the right decisions on time for political mileage.

Pakistan IMF Sri Lanka SBP economy Rupee Dr Reza Baqir RUPEE VS USD IMF and Pakistan Former SBP governor

Comments

1000 characters

Dr Reza Baqir hails 'good news' over Pakistan's IMF progress

Taking funding from foreign companies wasn’t illegal in 2012: Imran Khan

Rupee continues merry path, closes at 226.15 against US dollar

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

PSX rallies for third successive session, KSE-100 rises 0.87%

Coalition govt will send declaration against PTI to SC in prohibited funding case: Marriyum

SBP tells TAG Innovation to 'refund all outstanding funds to its wallet holders'

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

Structural reforms for growth govt’s prime focus, Miftah tells ADB

Oil fall on demand fears, supply tightness offers floor

Saudi Arabia sets Sept crude prices to Asia at record high

Read more stories