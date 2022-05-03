Brecorder Logo
Dr Reza Baqir's tenure as SBP governor ends, Miftah wishes him 'the very best'

  • Govt decides against granting second term to Dr Baqir
Bilal Memon 03 May, 2022

The government has decided against granting Dr Reza Baqir an extension following the completion of his three-year term as governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), confirmed finance minister Miftah Ismail to Business Recorder on Tuesday.

In a tweet separately, Ismail wished Dr Baqir the very best, and said "we worked well during our brief together".

"Tomorrow, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir’s 3-year expires," said Ismail. "I have spoken to him and told him of the government’s decision. I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man and we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best."

Miftah Ismail

Dr Baqir was appointed as governor of the SBP by the President on May 4, 2019, for a period of 3 years from the day he assumes office. He assumed his responsibilities on May 5, 2019. His term, therefore, expires tomorrow (Wednesday).

Dr Baqir had replaced Tariq Bajwa who resigned from the top slot of the SBP in 2019.

Bilal Memon

Bilal Memon is the Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder. His Twitter handle is @bilala_memon

Comments

